STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC appoints Australian Geoff Allardice as permanent CEO

Allardice, a former Australian first-class cricketer and administrator, was the ICC General Manager, Cricket for eight years.

Published: 21st November 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

ICC GM (Cricket Operations) Geoff Allardice

ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Australian Geoff Allardice has been appointed as permanent CEO of the International Cricket Council after serving the role on an interim basis for more than eight months, the game's governing body said on Sunday.

Allardice thus replaced Manu Sawhney, who had resigned from his position in July.

"It's a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth," Allardice said in a release issued by the governing body.

"My continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with members to deliver long-term success and sustainability.

"I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and I'm looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team."

Allardice, a former Australian first-class cricketer and administrator, was the ICC General Manager, Cricket for eight years.

He had previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia.

"I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to take the role of ICC CEO on a permanent basis," Greg Barclay, ICC Chair said.

"He has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021."

"Geoff has unrivaled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle.

" Sawhney had been sent on "leave" in March pending an inquiry after he came under scrutiny for his "abrasive behaviour" with colleagues.

He eventually resigned from his position in July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geoff Allardice ICC CEO ICC
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp