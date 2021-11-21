STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: India opt to bat after winning toss, Ishan replaces Rahul, Chahal in for Ashwin

Mitchell Santner was named New Zealand captain as Tim Southee was rested as a part of workload management programme and Lockie Ferguson came in his place.

Published: 21st November 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kisan greet each other during their 3rd and final Twenty20 cricket match of the series against New Zealand at Eden Garden

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kisan greet each other during their 3rd and final Twenty20 cricket match of the series against New Zealand at Eden Garden (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won a hat-trick of tosses and elected to bat against New Zealand in the series ending third T20 International here on Sunday.

India rested KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin as they would feature in the upcoming Test series, giving Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal a go in the dead rubber.

Mitchell Santner was named New Zealand captain as Tim Southee was rested as a part of workload management programme and Lockie Ferguson came in his place.

The Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand T20I
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp