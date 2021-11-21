STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi apologises to Afif Hussain for directing throw at him

The Pakistan fast bowler later picked up the ball in his follow-through and hurled it at the stumps though Hussain was in his crease.

Published: 21st November 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) delivers a ball during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) delivers a ball during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has personally apologised to Bangladesh batter Afif Hussain after hitting him with a throw during the second Twenty20 between the two teams in Dhaka on Saturday.

Shaheen lost his cool after Hussain hit him for a six.

The Pakistan fast bowler later picked up the ball in his follow-through and hurled it at the stumps though Hussain was in his crease.

The ball hit the batter and a doctor was rushed on to the field to ensure he was okay.

The Pakistan Cricket Board released a video of Shaheen walking up to Hussain after the match and apologising to him for the action and also hugging him with a smile.

Shaheen's unnecessary aggressive behaviour was apparently not well received either by the Pakistan team management or the Pakistan Cricket Board and the fast bowler was immediately conveyed he must apologise to Afif.

Pakistan won the second T20 match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series but the behaviour of another pacer, Hasan Ali also didn't go down well with the management.

Hasan was also reprimanded by the International Cricket Council match referee and given a level one offence warning after he rudely gestured to Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter, Nurul Hasan to go back to the pavilion after having dismissed him in the first T20 international on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaheen Shah Afridi Afif Hussain
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp