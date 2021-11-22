STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

My running days are over, says veteram pacer Shoaib Akhtar before going for knee replacement

Akhtar posted the update on his twitter handle alongside a picture of himself following what looked like a session of physical activity.

Published: 22nd November 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: One of cricket's all-time fastest bowlers, Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that his "running days are over" as the former Pakistan speed merchant is going for a knee replacement surgery.

The enigmatic Akhtar's mercurial career was often dogged by injuries.

Two years ago, Akhtar, 46, underwent a reconstruction knee surgery in Melbourne.

Akhtar posted the update on his twitter handle alongside a picture of himself following what looked like a session of physical activity.

"My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon," Akhtar tweeted.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' also posted the same on his Instagram account.

Akhtar, who is considered the world's fastest bowler of all time and nicknamed 'Rawalpindi Express', retired from all forms of cricket in 2011.

He is now analysing various cricketing events on his YouTube channel.

He played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he scalped 178 and 247 wickets respectively.

He also took 19 T20I wickets in 15 appearances.

Akhtar played his last international game, an ODI, against New Zealand in 2011, in which he bagged one wicket.

Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp