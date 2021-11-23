STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Time is right to make Pat Cummins captain, says ex-Australia spinner Shane Warne

Warne feels Cummins, who is the current vice-captain, should be named the captain immediately ahead of the Ashes series.

Published: 23rd November 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pat Cummins

Australia paceman Pat Cummins (File | AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Spin legend Shane Warne has backed Pat Cummins to be Australia's next Test captain, saying the time is right for the pace spearhead to take over the role from Tim Paine.

Paine stepped down from the post on Friday after being investigated by Cricket Australia (CA) for sending explicit messages to a female co-worker in 2017.

Warne feels Cummins, who is the current vice-captain, should be named the captain immediately ahead of the Ashes series.

"For me, the time is right to make Pat Cummins captain, something I thought even before the events of Friday unfolded," Warne wrote in Australia's The Daily Telegraph.

The 28-year-old Cummins, who made his debut in 2011, has snapped 164 wickets in 32 Tests.

"The poster boy, respected and loved the world over, Pat Cummins should now be named captain, and either Matt Wade, Josh Inglis or Alex Carey should get their chance to come in and play Paine's role in the Test team."

Warne singled out that Inglis is a "360 degree player" and would be the right man for the wicketkeeping job.

"Inglis gets my vote. He's got silky smooth hands behind the stumps, he's a 360 degree player with the bat and coming off three first class hundreds last season for Western Australia," he wrote.

"He's a great team man who I saw first hand at the London Spirit this year. He's 26. Get him in."

The former leg-spinner also empathised with Paine, saying he is just human and shouldn't be judged.

"It was sad to see what happened last Friday on so many levels and the circumstances in which Tim was forced to stand down. I really feel for him, what he's going through, and what his family is going through," Warne wrote.

"I'm not judging him on this incident. Just because Tim is in the public eye doesn't mean he won't make a mistake. Sportspersons are human, they have feelings. Let's stop the judgement. It's not our place to do that."

The Ashes begins with the first Test at Brisbane on December 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane Warne Pat Cummins Australia Test captain Tim Paine
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp