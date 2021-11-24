STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC men's T20I rankings: KL Rahul gains fifth slot, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at fourth position

The rankings for bowlers see Mitchell Santner gain 10 slots to reach 13th position with four wickets in the series against India and Bhuvneshwar Kumar up five to 19th with three scalps.

Published: 24th November 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India opener KL Rahul gained a slot to occupy the fifth spot while middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav galloped 24 places to the 59th position in the ICC men's T20I player rankings released on Wednesday.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, too, gained a slot to occupy the fourth position.

Rizwan's upward movement is courtesy his 90 runs in the three-match series against Bangladesh that his side won 3-0, while opener Rahul is only six rating points behind after scoring 80 in two matches against New Zealand, a series also won 3-0 by India.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has gained three slots to reach 10th position scoring 152 runs against India while Rohit Sharma is 13th, gaining two places after topping the series with 159 runs.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is another one to move up the batters' list, from 40th to 35th.

Deepak Chahar has moved up 19 slots to reach 40th position.

Others to progress in the list include Mahedi Hasan (up six places to 12th) and Shoriful Islam (up three places to 40th) of Bangladesh, and the Pakistan pair of Shadab Khan (up two places to 14th) and Hasan Ali (up 16 places to 44th).

