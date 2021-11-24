STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer to make Test debut, confirms stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane

It is expected that Mayank Agarwal will open the batting alongside Shubman Gill, in absence of both first-choice openers -- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Published: 24th November 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KANPUR: Team India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed on Wednesday that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut in the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand in the Green Park Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the opening game, Rahane said, "Shreyas Iyer is going to make his debut."

It is expected that Mayank Agarwal will open the batting alongside Shubman Gill, in absence of both first-choice openers -- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Rahane said India would miss all the big names, but that the youngsters stepping in were good enough to compete at the Test level.

"It is a big blow obviously," Rahane said of Rahul's injury. "He did really well in England, he was in good form, obviously we will miss him. But we have guys who can do that job, guys who have done well for us in the past. So not too worried about the opening slot."

Rahane didn't give out the final combination but there was strong indication to expect three spinners. He said the pitches were likely to assist spin because every team is maximising home advantage given the World Test Championship points at stake in every match.

"We are not too sure of the combination," Rahane said. "But in India you generally get spin-friendly wickets, the ball generally keeps slightly low and slow. We expect that but not too sure how the wicket will play. We will have to wait till tomorrow and assess from there."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shreyas Iyer India vs New Zealand Ajinkya Rahane
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp