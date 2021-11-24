STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi tests positive for COVID-19, out of ODI series against Netherlands 

Pacer Junior Dala has been called up as Ngidi's replacement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

Published: 24th November 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis‚ left, has a word with bowler Lungi Ngidi (Photo| AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the three-match home ODI series against Netherlands beginning at Centurion on Friday, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Pacer Junior Dala has been called up as Ngidi's replacement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

"Lungi Ngidi has also been forced to withdraw from the tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is well and in good spirits and abiding by CSA's COVID-19 protocols, in line with government regulations," the CSA said.

"The Proteas medical team will keep in contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being. Junior Dala has been called up to replace him."

The 25-year-old Ngidi has not played for South Africa since the Ireland series in July.

He missed the Sri Lanka tour that followed in September for personal reasons, and was included in the T20 World Cup squad but did not play a game.

In other team news, seam bowler Lizaad Williams has also been ruled out of the series due to a intercostal muscle strain.

"He (Williams) is undergoing treatment and will continue to be assessed. No replacement has been named."

Four members of the management team have been rested following back-to-back tours, including the recently concluded T20 World Cup and living in bio-secure environments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lungi Ngidi Lungi Ngidi covid South Africa
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp