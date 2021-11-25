STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ind vs NZ, first Test: Tom Latham going to be key for Kiwis, says former player Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer said Latham has the ability to succeed in the subcontinent and plays the sweep shot well.

New Zealand opener Tom Latham

New Zealand opener Tom Latham (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KANPUR: Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels New Zealand batter Tom Latham will be the key for the Kiwis in the first Test which gets underway on Thursday.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand begins on Thursday in Kanpur.

"Tom Latham is going to be key for NZ. He has the game to succeed in the subcontinent. Plays the sweep shot well. Has a hundred in SL, two hundreds in UAE vs Pak, and got three fifties last time NZ were here. Ashwin v Latham is going to be a cracking contest," Jaffer said on Koo.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also pointed out that spin will play a big role in the upcoming series against India.

"I suppose it is important to adapt and adjust and see what might be the most effective. As we have seen in this part of the world, the spin component has been very large and it has played a big role in changing the complexion of the game. So I am sure both sides will be aware of that and looking to play strong spin component," said Williamson while replying to an ANI query.

In the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence and with Rahul now missing, it will be all about Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara rising to the challenge in the middle-order.

Earlier, India had defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. 

