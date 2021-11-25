There's a Kannadiga playing Kanpur Test but not for India -- and his name is raising eyebrows

Online Desk By

The withdrawal of KL Rahul through injury has meant there's no Kannadiga in the Indian XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur (though we have a Bangalorean in Mayank Agarwal). But improbably there is one playing for the Kiwis.

22-year-old Rachin Ravindra who made his Test debut on Thursday was perhaps destined to be a cricketer after being named for Indian cricketing legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Or so it is believed.

Rachin himself is not certain of the origin of his name. "Honestly, I'm not too sure. I've never really asked mom and dad where the name has come from... I guess you'd have to ask them," he said in a virtual press conference last week.

The all-rounder had already made his international debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in September. He has also played in two Under-19 World Cups in 2016 and 2018.

Rachin's father Ravi Krishnamurthy played club cricket in Bengaluru where his teammates included Javagal Srinath before migrating to Wellington where New Zealand's newest Test cricketer was born.

After bowling a few overs of left-arm spin without success on Day 1 of the Kanpur Test, Rachin will be hoping for better luck when he gets a chance to bat.

With Rahul Dravid taking charge as India coach from the current series, Rachin is looking forward to the opportunity of interacting with his near namesake.

Their paths have already crossed when Dravid coached the India A team and Under-19 team against New Zealand.

"Obviously, I'd love to interact a little bit more during this series. He's an absolute legend in the game. So if I can pick his brains it would be amazing," he said.