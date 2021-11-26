India vs New Zealand first Test day 2: Hosts reach 339 for 8 at lunch

By PTI

KANPUR: Shreyas Iyer hit a century on his debut as India reached 339 for eight at lunch in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav were batting on 38 and 4 respectively at the break.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took four Indian wickets in the morning session on Friday to complete his five-for.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 339 for 8 in 109 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105; Ravindra Jadeja 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 38 batting; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/85).