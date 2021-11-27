STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs New Zealand first Test day 3: Wriddhiman Saha out with stiff neck

Srikar Bharat who has been the standby keeper took to the field in place of Saha on day three of the first test between India and New Zealand.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KANPUR:  Veteran India wicket-keeper and team's oldest player Wriddhiman Saha didn't take the field at the start of day three in the first Test against New Zealand due to a stiff neck. "Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence," BCCI said in a media statement.

37-year-old Saha has endured either freak on-field injuries or fitness concerns over the years. Playing in place of the rested Rishabh Pant, Saha scored only 1 in the India innings and has not been in best of form for quite some time now. Srikar Bharat took the field in Saha's absence.

