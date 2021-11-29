STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ind vs NZ: Neck stiffness forces wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to miss day five of first Test

Saha scored a fighting 61 not out on day four to put India in a strong position after the hosts lost five wickets for 51 runs.

India Test wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha

India Test wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: Stiffness in the neck did not allow India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to take the field on day five of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday.

"Wriddhiman Saha felt stiffness in his neck while keeping in the second innings.

It was affecting his movement while wicket-keeping.

KS Bharat will keep wickets in his absence on Day 5," said the BCCI in a statement.

Saha, who played the game in place of the rested Rishabh Pant, also couldn't keep for the majority of the first innings with Bharat proving to be an able replacement.

India set up a stiff victory target of 284 for New Zealand to win after declaring their second innings at 234 for 7 on day 4.

New Zealand were 4 for 1 at stumps.

