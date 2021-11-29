STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Need to bowl tad slower to get more swing on Kanpur wicket, reckons Umesh

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 4/1 with Tom Lathan (2*) and William Somerville (0*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Published: 29th November 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Umesh Yadav

Pacer Umesh Yadav (File photo| AP)

By ANI

KANPUR: Heading into Day 5 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand, India pacer Umesh Yadav on Monday said that the ball needs to be bowled a tad slower on the Kanpur wicket in order to get more swing.

"So far, it has been good. After a long time, I am playing a Test so it takes time to regain rhythm. I think my body is a little better because we had four-day camp in Mumbai heading into this series against New Zealand. I feel New Zealand bowlers were trying to swing the ball and we were trying to hit the deck in the first innings. For the ball to swing more, I feel we need to bowl a tad slower," Umesh told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of play on Day 5.

"It depends on the wicket. If we bowl wicket-to-wicket, we will be in good stead. We will try to bowl with clear plans so that we create more chances for LBW or bowled," he added.

Team India found themselves on top after Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha showed grit and determination with the bat to help hosts fight back against New Zealand on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday.

On the cusp of stumps, Team India declared their second innings at 234/7d, giving the visitors the target of 284 to win the match. For hosts, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel remained unbeaten with innings of 61* and 28* respectively.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 4/1 with Tom Lathan (2*) and William Somerville (0*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped the lone wicket of Will Young in the last session of Day 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand Kanpur test Umesh Yadav first test
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp