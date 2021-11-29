India vs New Zealand: Need to bowl tad slower to get more swing on Kanpur wicket, reckons Umesh

By ANI

KANPUR: Heading into Day 5 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand, India pacer Umesh Yadav on Monday said that the ball needs to be bowled a tad slower on the Kanpur wicket in order to get more swing.

"So far, it has been good. After a long time, I am playing a Test so it takes time to regain rhythm. I think my body is a little better because we had four-day camp in Mumbai heading into this series against New Zealand. I feel New Zealand bowlers were trying to swing the ball and we were trying to hit the deck in the first innings. For the ball to swing more, I feel we need to bowl a tad slower," Umesh told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of play on Day 5.

"It depends on the wicket. If we bowl wicket-to-wicket, we will be in good stead. We will try to bowl with clear plans so that we create more chances for LBW or bowled," he added.

Team India found themselves on top after Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha showed grit and determination with the bat to help hosts fight back against New Zealand on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday.

On the cusp of stumps, Team India declared their second innings at 234/7d, giving the visitors the target of 284 to win the match. For hosts, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel remained unbeaten with innings of 61* and 28* respectively.

At stumps, New Zealand's score read 4/1 with Tom Lathan (2*) and William Somerville (0*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped the lone wicket of Will Young in the last session of Day 4.