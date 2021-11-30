To survive 52 balls on Day 5 was commendable: Tendulkar lauds BlackCaps

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday lauded New Zealand for managing to survive on Day 5 of the first Test against India to walk away with a draw.

"Both #TeamIndia and #NewZealand had their backs against the wall at various stages of this game and both teams fought hard to come back into the game. To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable. This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating. #INDvNZ," tweeted Tendulkar.

New Zealand managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test against India after a gritty performance from their lower-order batters insured that visitors walked away with a draw here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from visitors' batters clawed back victory from the jaws of hosts.

Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday had surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin scalped the wicket of Tom Latham (52) to go past the milestone.