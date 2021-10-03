The Untold Story of Anipeddi Jairam Kasyap

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While most youngsters dream of having a stable day job with a decent pay, 20-year-old Anipeddi Jairam Kasyap, hailing from Chandrupatla village under Kallur mandal in Khammam district, has set his eyes on cracking into the Indian cricket team.

He is right now focused on entering the national T-20 team with the confidence attained by playing in the Under-19 tournament in Jammu & Kashmir a few days ago. Jairam Kasyap has already become a sensation among sports circles with his amazing skills. An undergraduate second year student, Kasyap says that his dream is to represent the nation one day.

When The New Indian Express contacted the 20-year-old, he was in Hyderabad for a three-day league ahead of the Under-23 selections. While appearing for a two-day league in 2020, ahead of the Under-19 selections, Kasyap had reportedly showcased amazing an performance and scored 136, 110, 144 and 154 runs in different innings.

Inspired by his father AVD Prasad Sharma who was a national level kabaddi player, Kasyap started dreaming of becoming an athlete from a very tender age itself. Jairam Kasyap developed an interest in cricket while practising seriously to become a badminton or kabaddi player in Khammam.

With the excellent guidance from coach N Raj Kumar, Kasyap understood that he would be able to provide wings to his dreams one day. An all-rounder on the field, Kasyap is known as a fearsome fast bowler as well. He has also won a blue belt in karate.

In a brief conversation with The New Indian Express, he said that his biggest dream was to represent the nation one day and make everyone proud.

AN IMPRESSIVE JOURNEY LIKE THAT OF FATHER'S

Inspired by his father AVD Prasad Sharma, who was a national level kabaddi player, Kasyap started dreaming of becoming an athlete from childhood itself. While appearing for a league in 2020, ahead of the Under-19 selections, he showcased amazing an performance and scored 136, 110, 144 and 154 runs