Ashes: ECB to speak to players this week to discuss fate of Australia tour

England pacer Stuart Broad had confirmed that he will travel to Australia for the upcoming Ashes provided he stays fit.

Published: 04th October 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

England Cricket Team

England Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Over the weekend, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) contacted its men's players and management to provide them with the latest information about the proposed arrangements for this winter's scheduled Ashes tour.

"We remain in regular and positive dialogue with Cricket Australia over these arrangements as the picture is constantly evolving. With health and wellbeing at the forefront, our focus is to ensure the tour can go ahead with conditions for players and management to perform at their best," ECB said in an official statement.

"We will continue talking to our players this week to share the latest information and seek feedback," it added.

Later this week the ECB Board will meet to decide whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had made an intervention in order to ensure that the upcoming Ashes series against Australia goes ahead later this year as planned.

Johnson raised the issue of a travel ban on the families of England's cricketers with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Both Prime Ministers met over dinner on a diplomatic visit to Washington DC.

Ashes continues to remain in doubt after a number of England players have raised concerns about strict quarantine protocols they are likely to be in for the duration of the tour.

Earlier, England pacer Stuart Broad had confirmed that he will travel to Australia for the upcoming Ashes provided he stays fit.

There are negotiations going on between the ECB and CA and both boards are trying to find compromises to quarantine and living arrangements during the two-month trip.

The Ashes between England and Australia is set to commence on December 8 in Brisbane.

