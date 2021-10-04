Healthy signs for Indian women in drawn Pink Ball Test as they dominate proceedings

By Express News Service

GOLD COAST: Once rain-affected proceedings for a major chunk of the first two days, the chances of any outcome other than a draw were always minuscule. While it was always going to be hard to force a result, India women can be pleased with the commendable display that they put up over the course of the four days against Australia in what was their maiden pink-ball Test.

The drawn encounter means that both teams share two points each. Australia are leading 6-4 in points in the multi-format series ahead of the three T20Is that are remaining.

Australia resumed the fourth and final day on 143/3 with Ellyse Perry (68 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (51) at the crease and the duo went on to share a partnership of 89 runs for the fourth wicket.

The Indian pacers, though, fought back strongly, reducing Australia to 241/9 from a position of strength at 208/4.

What followed was an interesting declaration from Meg Lanning at the stroke of dinner.

India, who made 377 in their first innings after being asked to bat, played 35 overs in the second innings before declaring after tea to set Australia an improbable 272-run target in just 32 overs.

Shafali Verma made a fine 52 off 91 balls while Punam Raut remained unbeaten on 41 off 62 balls.

The target was virtually out of reach for Australia who lost Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney cheaply. Australia were 36/2 in 15 overs before players of both teams decided to shake hands and settle for a draw.

More than 80 overs were lost due to inclement weather over the first two days, making a draw the most likely outcome of the four-day match.

India could have declared at tea with a 242-run lead and 41 overs to bowl but they didn’t want to leave anything to chance and took the safety-first approach.

Brief scores: India 377/8 & 135/3 in 37 overs (Shafali Verma 52) drew with Australia 241/9 dec in 96.4 overs (Ellyse Perry 68, Pooja Vastrakar 3/49) and 36/2 in 15 overs.