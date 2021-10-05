STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICC T20 World Cup: IPL will help England; we'll be well-prepped, says Tymal Mills

England's eight of the 15 players, who are in their T20 World cup, are currently playing in the Indian Premier League.

Published: 05th October 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

England Cricket Team

England Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: England pacer Tymal Mills said that they have a "very strong, very adaptable squad" going into the ICC T20 World Cup, and the "information that players" are getting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE will help them in the mega event.

England's eight of the 15 players, who are in their T20 World cup, are currently playing in the IPL.

Speaking to reporters, Mills, who was recalled to the squad for the first time since February 2017, said, "One of our advantages is that we've got half the squad playing in the IPL at the moment. I am sure we'll come out of that with a bunch of information and... we'll be well-prepped and well-versed by the time we get together.

"I'm sure we'll be full of confidence and back ourselves to beat any team.

"We've got a very strong, very adaptable squad and most of the guys have played a lot of cricket in that area, whether it's IPL, Pakistan Super League or internationally," he added.

England will clash with defending champions West Indies in their opening encounter on October 23 in Dubai.

