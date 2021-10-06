STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka women's cricket tour to Pakistan postponed indefinitely

The three-match ODI series until October 29 would have been the first-ever tour of Pakistan by Sri Lanka women for a bilateral series.

Published: 06th October 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari, right, and Sripali Weerakkody celebrate their victory over India by three wickets in the third women's ODI match. (File | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The hurriedly-arranged Sri Lankan women cricket team's tour of Pakistan scheduled later this month has been indefinitely postponed, head coach Hashan Tillakaratne said on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan team was to leave for Pakistan for the tour on October 15.

"It is disappointing that the series didn't come through, it has been cancelled from Pakistan end because they had some logistic issues," Tillakaratne told reporters.

The three-match ODI series until October 29 would have been the first-ever tour of Pakistan by Sri Lanka women for a bilateral series.

The two women's sides have been competing each other since 1998.

Sri Lanka women did tour Pakistan in 2006 but that was for Asia Cup in Karachi where they lost the final to India.

The last bilateral series between the two countries was hosted by Sri Lanka in 2018 when Pakistani women beat the home team 3-0.

The Sri Lanka women have not been playing international cricket since October 2019 in Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PCB Pakistan Sri Lankan cricket womens cricket
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp