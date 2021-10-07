STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian men's cricket trainer Nick Webb to quit from post after T20 World Cup

Webb said that he has decided to put his family first with stringent health protocols in place for New Zealand citizens wanting to enter the country.

Published: 07th October 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's cricket trainer Nick Webb

Indian men's cricket trainer Nick Webb (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian men cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb will be stepping down from his position after the upcoming T20 World Cup as the New Zealander is no longer keen on being on the road for five to eight months a year.

Webb joined the Indian team in 2019 after Shankar Basu's stint ended following the ODI World Cup but he is now ready to move on as it has become difficult for him to stay away from his family for too long in this post COVID-19 World.

"In saying this, I have recently informed the BCCI that I will not be seeking an extension of my contract following the t20worldcup," Webb wrote on his instagram page with details of his reason to quit the high profile job after two years.

Webb said that he has decided to put his family first with stringent health protocols in place for New Zealand citizens wanting to enter the country. "This has not been an easy decision but ultimately I must put my family first. The current COVID restrictions for New Zealand citizens wanting to enter NZ is the primary reason," Webb said.

Currently, anyone entering New Zealand needs to do institutional quarantine for 14 days. "While these restrictions may ease in the future, the uncertainty of this happening moving forward along with potential 5-8 month stints at a time away from my family has made it unsustainable for me past the T20 World Cup," Webb said.

"I am not sure what the future holds for me at the moment but I remain excited. One thing I'm certain of is that I will be doing everything I can to guide our Indian cricket team men to the big dance at the T20 World Cup," he said.

He spoke about the achievements of the Indian team and how it had been a privilege to be in that dressing room. "For the past 2+ years I have had the privilege and honour of representing India and Indian cricket team. We have achieved and grown a lot as a team during this time. As a team we created history, we won matches and we lost matches. But how we continually responded and adapted in the face of many challenges along with everyone's willingness to compete every single day are things that make this team special," he added.

