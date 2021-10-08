At 31, pacer Abhimanyu Mithun announces retirement from domestic cricket

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun announced his retirement from India domestic cricket on Thursday. The lanky bowler, who has been a brilliant servant for the state, scalped 338 first-class wickets (103 matches), 136 List A (96) and 69 T20 (74). He represented India in four Tests and five ODIs respectively. The 31-year-old is expected to relocate to the UK with his family and remains keen to play in the UK.

“I am going to play outside as I will be relocating to the UK. Most probably, I will be playing there in the county as the process is getting finalised too. I will also be playing other leagues. This is a good time to go and play there, rather than after the age of 35 or 36 or so. Also, I am moving to the UK due to family reasons. I want my kids to get UK citizenship as my wife is a UK citizen,” Mithun said.

The lanky bowler, who made his first-class debut in 2009 for Karnataka, is one of the respected cricketers in Karnataka. Mithun played an important role in helping Karnataka win a number of domestic titles. However, Mithun could not replicate his state performances for the national team. After making his India debut in 2010, he took nine Test and three ODI wickets. But, Mithun considers playing for India to be his biggest achievement.

“I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my biggest achievement. The joy and pride from it will be something I will cherish forever,” the 31-year-old wrote in his retirement letter.

However, the pacer will always be remembered his exploits with the ball, while his passion and determination stood out when representing Karnataka. Alongside Vinay Kumar and Sreenath Arvind, they formed a dangerous pace attack. With the first two retiring in the last couple of seasons, Mithun shouldered the responsibility of the lead bowler in the state and played his part in helping youngsters as well. “My cricketing journey would not have even started if it wasn’t for the Karnataka State Cricket Association. They identified me, shaped me as a player and supported me through my highs and lows. It has been my honour to have played for Karnataka and win so many trophies for my state,” said Mithun, who also featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

