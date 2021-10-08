STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

French University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD in Sports

Harbhajan couldn't attend the ceremony in person as he is currently in a bio-secure environment as part of Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in the IPL.

Published: 08th October 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: French University Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon has conferred former India spinner Harbhajan Singh with a honorary PhD in Sports during a convocation ceremony here.

Harbhajan couldn't attend the ceremony in person as he is currently in a bio-secure environment as part of Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in the IPL.

The university awards honorary doctorate degree to eminent personalities in various walks of life, which also includes achievements in the sporting arena.

"If any institution accords respect, you accept that with utmost humility.

If I have been conferred with honorary sports doctorate by the university, it is because I played cricket and people have showered their love and affection for that.

I am honoured to be conferred with the degree," the 41-year-old Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan's name was recommended to the French University by noted industrialist Dr Harcharan Singh Ranauta, vice-president of Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA).

Harbhajan also thanked the jury which selected him.

"I would like to thank Dr John Thomas Parade, president Sorbon, Dr Vivek Choudhury, chairman, Sorbon International Convocation Committee (Celebrity), Dr Mukesh Tyagi, Sorbon International Convocation Committee, for finding me worthy enough." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harbhajan singh phd in sports
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp