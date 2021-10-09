STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia win toss, opt to bowl against India in second women's T20I

Both the teams decided to play with the same XI after the first T20I was washed out.

Published: 09th October 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women cricketer Shafali Verma.

Indian batter Shafali Varma (Photo | Express)

By PTI

GOLD COAST: Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second women's T20I here on Saturday.

Both the teams decided to play with the same XI after the first T20I was washed out.

India were at 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs when heavens had opened up on Thursday.

Teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck.

