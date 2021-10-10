STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, elects to bowl against Australia in final T20I 

India made one change, bringing in Harleen Deol in place of Yastika Bhatia.

Except for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 28, none of the Indian top-order batters managed to get going as the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. (Photo | Twitter/@BCCI Women)

Indian T20 team during their game against Australia. (Photo | Twitter/@BCCI Women)

By PTI

GOL COAST: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the third and final women's T20I here on Sunday.

Australia too made a change with Annabel Sutherland coming in for Hannah Darlington.

India had lost the second T20I by four wickets, while the opening game was washed out.

Teams: Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux and Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

