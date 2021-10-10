STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shoaib Malik can contribute big time for Pakistan in World T20: Shahid Afridi

Shoaib Malik had captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2009.

Published: 10th October 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, left, watches the ball after hitting a six during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (AP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has said that the addition of Shoaib Malik into the T20 World Cup will hold the side in good stead once the tournament starts.

"Good to see Shoaib Malik recalled for the T20 World Cup. As a senior and experienced player, he can contribute big time for Pakistan. All the best," tweeted Afridi.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday had named former skipper Shoaib Malik as a replacement for Sohaib Maqsood for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. Maqsood has been ruled out of the showpiece event due to a lower back injury and has been replaced by Shoaib Malik. Maqsood had undergone MRI scans for the lower back on Thursday after picking up the injury during the October 6 match against Northern and consequently missed the October 7 match against Central Punjab.

READ HERE | T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan squad

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he'll fully recover to be available for future assignments," said chief selector Muhammad Wasim in a statement.

Shoaib Malik had captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2009. After missing the West Indies event in 2010, he featured in 2012, 2014, and 2016 tournaments.

The Pakistan squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 will depart for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 15. They will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20 respectively before taking on India in a Group-2 fixture on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahid Afridi Shoaib Malik Pakistan world cup squad World T20 Pakistan cricket team T20 World Cup
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp