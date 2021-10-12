STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former skipper Angelo Mathews open to play for Sri Lanka again: Media report

The all-rounder had refused to sign tour contracts offered by the apex body of Sri Lanka following a tussle between the board and players.

Published: 12th October 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Angelo Mathews

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews might return to play for his country after making himself available for selection. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mathews had communicated his intentions via mail to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the board will take a final decision on the matter on Tuesday.

The all-rounder had refused to sign tour contracts offered by the apex body of Sri Lanka following a tussle between the board and players. After this, Mathews and compatriot Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal were also dropped from Sri Lanka white-ball squad.

By the time, Sri Lanka contract row was solved in August, Mathews had ruled himself out of selection as per the report in ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming T20 World Cup, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been included in the final squad by Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on Tuesday and Thursday before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dasun Shanaka - Captain, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva - Vice Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Cricket Angelo Mathews Angelo Mathews return
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp