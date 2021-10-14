STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Hamstring injury minor; elbow has been frustrating: Kiwis captain Williamson ahead of T20 World Cup

He, however, conceded that recovery has been slow from an elbow problem, which has been bothering him for a while.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday described his hamstring injury a "minor" one but admitted that an elbow niggle is affecting his grip even as he played down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Black Caps' T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on October 26.

A day after New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed confidence about his availability, Williamson also struck a note of optimism ahead of the match in Sharjah.

The tournament begins on October 17.

"Minor, (it's) okay, progressing well. So, there are no complaints," he responded to a query during a conference call with media arranged by the ICC.

He, however, conceded that recovery has been slow from an elbow problem, which has been bothering him for a while.

"It has just been a bit of a slow-burner. Quite frustrating for a long period of time. However, it has definitely improved a bit over the last two months I've had after the World Test Championship," he was later quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"On rehab, it has definitely seemed to move forward, which is refreshing, but still a little bit of time to get back to a 100 per cent," he said.

Elaborating on how it was impacting his batting, the Kiwi mainstay said, "Basically just gripping and then extending.

"It has been frustrating certainly when it was at its worst. But the harder you grip and further you extend, the more it seems to be disruptive. Like I said there's been a lot of improvement over the last three months, which is good."

Talking about his side's preparations, Williamson said it is great to have former pacer Shane Bond in support staff.

Bond will work specifically with the national team's spinners during the tournament.

"With all his experience he has had from around the world and also particularly in this part of the world (UAE) with Mumbai (Indians in the IPL), he is very good at what he does," Willimson said.

"He will assist our bowling coach and help in any way that he can, so he will be there around the group anyway, he is a lot fun," he added.

Bond, who is with the squad as the fourth coach is assisting bowling coach Shane Jurgensen while also working with the team's spinners.

He has been the bowling coach of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

New Zealand, who have won the inaugural ICC World Test championship, have always entered ICC events with the under-dogs tag, but for Williamson it doesn't matter.

"I mean the tags are tags. Everybody has different ones, so it is fine. There are match-winners throughout and anyone can beat anyone on day, so it is a pretty exciting prospect for the viewers, no doubt," he said.

According to Williamson, "making adjustments quickly is important in events like the T20 World Cup, when sides face different opposition at different venues," he said.

"It is a pretty short tournament, so you want to hit the ground running and try and get a bit of momentum early.

In these sort of events, when you play different opposition, every sort of three days at a different venue, there are some adjustments to make quite quickly "It is great to be here to join up with the New Zealand team and lot of exciting about the group and getting involved," Williamson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Kane Williamson T20 World Cup injury
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp