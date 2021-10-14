Indian star Shafali Varma makes quiet WBBL debut, her team Sydney Sixers opens with win

By PTI

HOBART: Young Indian batter Shafali Verma endured an underwhelming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) debut in her team Sydney Sixers' six-wicket win over Melbourne Stars on the opening day of the competition at the Bellerive Oval here on Thursday.

Chasing 100 runs to win in 11 overs in the rain-hit match, the 17-year-old right-handed opener fell for 8 (10 balls, 1 four) in the fourth over.

Her first-wicket partnership with Alyssa Healy, who hit a superb 57 (27 balls, 11 fours), yielded 40 runs before Shafali was bowled by Annabel Sutherland attempting a big heave.

The Sixers appeared to be on their way to a comfortable win before losing three wickets including that of Healy.

But Nicole Bolton (7 not out) and Angela Reakes (3 not out) steered them home.

Earlier, sent in to bat by Sixers captain Ellyse Perry, the Melbourne Stars rode on a quick-fire 54 not out (31 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) by Elyse Villani to make 99 for 1 in 11 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning contributed 23 (17 balls, 4 fours).

Shafali helped break the Stars' opening partnership by running out Annabel Sutherland (14).

Another Indian in the Sixers' line-up, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, went wicketless in her two overs and did not get an opportunity to bat.