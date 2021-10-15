STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 World Cup: ICC joins hands with UNICEF to raise awareness on mental health of children

Published: 15th October 2021

ICC

By PTI

DUBAI: The ICC has partnered with UNICEF to amplify awareness around mental health and well-being of children and adolescents throughout the men's T20 World Cup, beginning here on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The partnership will amplify UNICEF's global campaign #OnYourMind which calls for commitment, communication and action to promote good mental health for every child.

The T20 World Cup -- the biggest ever in the UAE and Oman -- comprises 45 matches across four venues.

The partnership will highlight the need for more conversations around mental health and wellbeing.

"The #OnYourMind campaign at the men's T20 World Cup will urge for greater commitment, connection and conversation around mental health and physical wellbeing," an ICC media release stated.

"Through this initiative ICC will use its global platforms, including its broadcast and digital channels to support UNICEF's work and drive the message around," it added.

According to the latest available estimates cited by the ICC in its press release, more than 1 in 7 adolescents aged 10 to 19 years is estimated to live with a diagnosed mental disorder globally.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. School closures and physical distancing measures have reduced children and young people's regular coping mechanisms and contributed to increased isolation and mental health risks."

