STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India's team mentor MS Dhoni joins squad for T20 World Cup campaign

MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in white-ball cricket with all 3 ICC titles -- 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy -- in his cabinet.

Published: 18th October 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former India skipper MS Dhoni

Former India skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: The iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday joined the Indian team camp as its mentor for the T20 World Cup, two days after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title here.

Dhoni was appointed in the new role last month.

"Extending a very warm welcome to the KING Crown @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!" the BCCI tweeted with two pictures of the legend alongside Team India coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

Dhoni, regarded as one of India's best-ever captains, led an ageing CSK brigade to its fourth IPL title, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the IPL final on Friday night.

The 40-year-old Dhoni's new role as mentor of Team India is limited to the T20 World Cup.

Dhoni is the most successful captain in white-ball cricket with all 3 ICC titles -- 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy -- in his cabinet.

He's led CSK to victory in the IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

India will play two warm-up matches before they begin their campaign.

The Virat Kohli-led side will take on England in their first warm-up clash on Monday and then face Australia in another practice game on Wednesday.

India will open their campaign in the tournament proper with a much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Dhoni ICC T20 World Cup 2021 ICC T20 World Cup T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp