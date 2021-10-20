STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Abhay Sharma set to apply for India fielding coach job

The 52-year-old is set to apply for the fielding coach role with the Indian cricket team with Sridhar leaving at the end of the T20 World Cup.

Published: 20th October 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's fielding coach Abhay Sharma

Former Indian women's fielding coach Abhay Sharma (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Abhay Sharma, who has worked with India A, India U-19 and more recently the national women's side, has emerged as one of the candidates for the senior men's team fielding coach's position in place of the outgoing R Sridhar.

The 52-year-old is set to apply for the fielding coach role with the Indian cricket team with Sridhar leaving at the end of the T20 World Cup along with the majority of the support staff including head coach Ravi Shastri.

"He will be applying for the role soon," a BCCI source confirmed.

The application deadline ends on November 3.

Sharma, who has played 89 first-class games representing Delhi, Railways and Rajasthan, was the fielding coach of the Indian team which travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016.

He also travelled with the Indian team on the tour of USA and West Indies in the same year.

More recently, he was praised for his work by the Indian women cricketers including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the UK tour before he was replaced for the subsequent tour of Australia.

Sharma has travelled to three U-19 World Cups, most recently in South Africa in 2020.

He has also been part of around 10 India A tours.

He is one of the coaches at the National Cricket Academy and has worked extensively with its chief Rahul Dravid, who is among the front-runners for the India head coach job.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
abhay sharma
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp