STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

TNCA zone league: Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar stars for Jupiter Sports Club

Offie Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar’s 6 for 7 helped Jupiter Sports Club overcome Reserve Bank Recreation Club by seven wickets in a third division A zone league match of the TNCA.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Offie Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar's 6 for 7 helped Jupiter Sports Club overcome Reserve Bank Recreation Club by seven wickets in a third division A zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores:

III Division 'A': Triplicane Cricket Club 183/7 in 30 ovs (PS Manikandan 74, Vignesh M Mohan 3/44) bt Krishnaraj Memorial Club 142 in 30 ovs (R Prashanth 39, J Jeevanandham 5/45). Nungambakkam Cricket Club 169/6 in 39 ovs (P Subash 3/33) bt Spic Recreation Club 128 in 35.1 ovs (B Karthik 4/25, D Vignesh Yadav 4/28). Sounder Cricket Club 128 in 45 ovs (R Adhitya Rishi 4/30) lost to Southern Railway Sports Association 129/4 in 35.1 ovs (R Paul Johnson 45 n.o). Reserve Bank Recreation Club 62 in 30.3 ovs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 6/7) lost to Jupiter Sports Club 64/3 in 15 ovs (S Vasanth Saravanan 32 n.o).

B Sachin helps Salem CA post win

Riding on B Sachin's 49, Salem CA defeated Chengalpattu DCA 'A' by 58 runs in the CDCA U-14 invitation trophy on Tuesday.

Brief scores:

Salem CA 155/7 in 25 ovs (B Sachin 49) bt Chengalpattu DCA 'A' 97 in 21.3 ovs (A Rahul 31, S Keerthivasan 26).

U-16: Vivekananda CA, Bengaluru 117/8 in 25 ovs (Milan Katariya 40) tied Chengalpattu DCA 'Blue' 117/2 in 25 ovs (S Mohammed Shahid 41).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar Jupiter Sports Club TNCA zone league
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp