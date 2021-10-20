TNCA zone league: Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar stars for Jupiter Sports Club

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Offie Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar's 6 for 7 helped Jupiter Sports Club overcome Reserve Bank Recreation Club by seven wickets in a third division A zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores:

III Division 'A': Triplicane Cricket Club 183/7 in 30 ovs (PS Manikandan 74, Vignesh M Mohan 3/44) bt Krishnaraj Memorial Club 142 in 30 ovs (R Prashanth 39, J Jeevanandham 5/45). Nungambakkam Cricket Club 169/6 in 39 ovs (P Subash 3/33) bt Spic Recreation Club 128 in 35.1 ovs (B Karthik 4/25, D Vignesh Yadav 4/28). Sounder Cricket Club 128 in 45 ovs (R Adhitya Rishi 4/30) lost to Southern Railway Sports Association 129/4 in 35.1 ovs (R Paul Johnson 45 n.o). Reserve Bank Recreation Club 62 in 30.3 ovs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 6/7) lost to Jupiter Sports Club 64/3 in 15 ovs (S Vasanth Saravanan 32 n.o).

B Sachin helps Salem CA post win

Riding on B Sachin's 49, Salem CA defeated Chengalpattu DCA 'A' by 58 runs in the CDCA U-14 invitation trophy on Tuesday.

Brief scores:

Salem CA 155/7 in 25 ovs (B Sachin 49) bt Chengalpattu DCA 'A' 97 in 21.3 ovs (A Rahul 31, S Keerthivasan 26).

U-16: Vivekananda CA, Bengaluru 117/8 in 25 ovs (Milan Katariya 40) tied Chengalpattu DCA 'Blue' 117/2 in 25 ovs (S Mohammed Shahid 41).