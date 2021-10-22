STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Leadership key in UAE conditions: Hayden

Matthew Hayden, Pakistan’s batting coach for the T20 World Cup, believes ‘leadership’ will be a key factor in the tournament and wants captain Babar Azam to stamp his authority.

Published: 22nd October 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (c) during a training sesssion | AFP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Matthew Hayden, Pakistan’s batting coach for the T20 World Cup, believes ‘leadership’ will be a key factor in the tournament and wants captain Babar Azam to stamp his authority.

The former champions begin their campaign against India in Dubai on Sunday, and Hayden said it will be a real dog fight with little room for margin for error. Citing the examples of MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan, who took their respective franchises to the final despite ordinary performances with the bat, Hayden said Azam can have a similar impact even if teams target him.

“I feel leadership will be key in the coming match as conditions in UAE leave very little margin for error and there are dogfight conditions out there,” Hayden said. “Babar obviously has his own role to play not only in terms of leadership but as a premier batter.

The conditions and the margins for errors are very little and so good leadership is going to be key. I think Babar has that and commands that presence and that role and he needs to fulfill that role and in a batting sense as well. He, I think, is the premium player and he will be targeted. He will also be the person that everyone is wanting to put in his pocket. There’s going to be additional pressure on him, both as a captain and also as a batsman. I sense that the way that he goes about it is going to be spot on.”

Having taken charge of the team only this week, Hayden said his priority is to bring calmness to the side. “A sense of calmness and control of remaining very present in play because World Cups are such a challenging thing and playing multiple World Cups has been such an important part of my life,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp