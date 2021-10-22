Leadership key in UAE conditions: Hayden

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Matthew Hayden, Pakistan’s batting coach for the T20 World Cup, believes ‘leadership’ will be a key factor in the tournament and wants captain Babar Azam to stamp his authority.

The former champions begin their campaign against India in Dubai on Sunday, and Hayden said it will be a real dog fight with little room for margin for error. Citing the examples of MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan, who took their respective franchises to the final despite ordinary performances with the bat, Hayden said Azam can have a similar impact even if teams target him.

“I feel leadership will be key in the coming match as conditions in UAE leave very little margin for error and there are dogfight conditions out there,” Hayden said. “Babar obviously has his own role to play not only in terms of leadership but as a premier batter.

The conditions and the margins for errors are very little and so good leadership is going to be key. I think Babar has that and commands that presence and that role and he needs to fulfill that role and in a batting sense as well. He, I think, is the premium player and he will be targeted. He will also be the person that everyone is wanting to put in his pocket. There’s going to be additional pressure on him, both as a captain and also as a batsman. I sense that the way that he goes about it is going to be spot on.”

Having taken charge of the team only this week, Hayden said his priority is to bring calmness to the side. “A sense of calmness and control of remaining very present in play because World Cups are such a challenging thing and playing multiple World Cups has been such an important part of my life,” he said.