Namibia beat Ireland by 8 wickets to enter Super 12s in T20 WC

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup first round match between Namibia and Ireland in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup first round match between Namibia and Ireland in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Debutants Namibia beat Ireland by eight wickets in their final match of the first round to enter the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

With two wins from three matches, Namibia join Sri Lanka in Super 12 stage from Group A while Ireland are eliminated, just like Netherlands.

Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for Namibia with a 49-ball 53 not out while David Wiese contributed 28 not out as they chased down the target of 126 with nine balls to spare.

Namibia had earlier beaten Netherlands by six wickets.

Earlier, Namibian bowlers made a strong comeback after Ireland made a brisk start to restrict them to a modest 125 for 8.

For Ireland, Paul Stirling top-scored with a 24-ball 38 and shared 62 runs off just 44 balls with Kevin O'Brien (25) for the opening stand.

Jan Frylinck (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia, while Wiese (2/22) also snared two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Ireland: 125 for 8 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 38, Kevin O'Brien 25; Jan Frylinck 3/21).

Namibia: 126 for 2 in 18.3 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 53 not out, David Wiese 28 not out; Curtis Campher 2/14).

