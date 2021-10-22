STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Namibia restrict Ireland to 125/8 in must-win match

Ireland started brightly after opting to bat with Paul Stirling (38) and Kevin O'Brien (25) sharing 62 runs off just 44 balls for the opening stand, bu Namibia pulled things back quickly.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Namibia's David Wiese, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Harry Tector, left, during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup first round match between Namibia and Ireland in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Namibia's David Wiese, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Harry Tector, left, during their ICC men's T20 World Cup first round match in Sharjah, UAE. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Namibian bowlers made a strong comeback after Ireland made a brisk start to restrict them to a modest 125 for eight in their final T20 World Cup first round Group A match here on Friday.

The game is a virtual knock-out tie for both teams as whoever wins will qualify for the Super 12s stage alongside Sri Lanka from the group.

Ireland started brightly after opting to bat with Paul Stirling (38) and Kevin O'Brien (25) sharing 62 runs off just 44 balls for the opening stand.

But Namibia pulled things back by removing both the openers in quick succession as Ireland slumped to 67 for two in 8.4 overs.

After the opening partnership, Ireland innings literally fell apart as, barring skipper Andy Bilbirnie (21), no other batter could reach double-digit score.

The dismissal of Gareth Delany pegged back Ireland considerably as their batters found it difficult to keep up the scoring rate, reaching just 95 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of the 15th over.

Balbirnie tried his best to lift the innings but he also struggled to rotate the strike against some incisive bowling by Namibia in the second half of the innings, picking up six wickets by conceding just 54 runs in the last 10 overs.

Ireland's problems were compounded when left-arm pacer Jan Frylinck snarred two wickets in the 16th over -- first Bilbirnie LBW and then Curtis Campher.

Wickets continued to tumble as Weise next accounted for Harry Tector as Ireland's innings went from bad to worse.

Frylinck (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia, while Wiese (2/22) also snared two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Ireland: 125 for 8 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 38, Kevin O'Brien 25; Jan Frylinck 3/21).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ireland vs Namibia ICC mens T20 World Cup T20 World Cup first round Ireland vs Namibia T20 World Cup
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp