T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka outplayed rest of Group A, says Dutch captain Pieter Seelaar

By ANI

SHARJAH: Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar admitted that the Sri Lanka team outplayed all of Group A in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

On Friday night at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka maintained their 100 per cent win record in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup with a thumping eight-wicket victory over the Netherlands.

Seelaar, Netherlands captain in the post-match presentation said: "Pretty simple - SL outplayed us. Outplayed this whole group. Just two steps ahead."

"Have got a SA series in November. Qualifier in NZ in March. Got to go to the drawing board. They came out with some good heat, some good aggression, and some team frustration came out," he added.

Set a paltry target of 45 by the Netherlands, Sri Lanka completed the formalities in 7.1 overs to set the record for the largest margin of victory in Men's T20 World Cup history. Kusal Perera, who had scored only 11 runs in the tournament so far, used the opportunity to find his touch, scoring an unbeaten 24-ball 33.

Unlike the batters, the bowlers gave the Dutch something to celebrate, with Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren scalping a wicket each.