Time for World Cup main course at desert

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wait is what makes it worthwhile. After six T20 World Cups in 10 years, the seventh edition has taken five years, with a pandemic adding to the wait, to come around. And after delivering the perfect starter over the past week, the main course is ready for serving with a clash between Australia and South Africa kickstarting the Super12 stage of the competition in Abu Dhabi. The hosts BCCI, unable to conduct the lavish party at home in India because of pandemic-enforced difficulties, shifted it to the United Arab Emirates, a safe venue under the circumstances.

And here we are. Three nuetral venues in one country hosting a world event in a sport that is always looking ways to shut the door on the lesser-known cricketing teams. But this is the T20. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened it to the world. Going forward the format is expected to debut at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Just a week into the tournament, Scotland and Namibia have already shown the gap between Full Members and Associates can be bridged. Upsets — if you can call it that — are going to be the norm. Also, more and more countries are taking up the format more seriously.

As Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, Namibia, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea were busy competing for four Super 12 spots, Google was giving alerts to watch Italy vs Spain. If you happened to be a football fan, it had everything for you to get excited. But it was the cricket tragics, who were romanticising.

The two nations, synonymous with football, were competing in the T10 format in the European Cricket Championship. It also involves Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg at Malaga, a city found as far back as 770 BC. And if you still had time to watch cricket, there was live coverage too.

Changes aplenty

From the 2016 edition to the current, a lot has changed. The landscape is beginning to expand and in the 2023-31 cycle, there will be four T20 World Cups. In the next cycle, there will be 20 teams, with five groups of four teams to begin the event. In that sense, the ongoing edition and the one that follows next year in Australia are perhaps the last of the kind in a format that is made for the top teams to advance.

Between England, India, West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand anyone has a chance to win the title and Australia can never be taken lightly. Bangladesh, being part of Group I, do have it in them to spring a surprise and make it to the semifinals for the first time.

And the venues — Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah which already have tired pitches thanks to the amount of cricket played in these parts since the pandemic — are only going to add to the unpredictability factor. If T20 cricket, especially involving franchises, is more and more tilted in favour of batters, the pitches and the trends that emerged in the IPL, point out to a low-scoring event. More than the pitches and mystery spinners, teams are dreading the dew factor. Right through the IPL, it favoured the teams that chased so it could be a killjoy.