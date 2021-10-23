STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

World’s largest cricket bat on display in Hyderabad. See pics 

The bat, gifted by the beverage company Pernod Ricard India Private Limited to the government of Telangana, is 56.1 feet long & weighs 9,000 kgs.

Published: 23rd October 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

The bat has been put on display at the Tank Bund. (Photo | Twitter/@arvindkumar_ias)

By Online Desk

World's largest cricket bat, certified by Guinness World Records, was unveiled in Hyderbad on Saturday by the former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

The bat, gifted by the beverage company Pernod Ricard India Private Limited to the government of Telangana, is 56.1 feet long & weighs 9,000 kgs. The bat has been put on display at the Tank Bund till November 15 as an added attraction for the Sunday-Funday event. Later, it will be kept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal.

Unveiled on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pernod Ricard dedicated the bat to the Indian team.

Made from poplar wood, the bat took almost a month to make it.

Special secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar, who shared pictures from the event, was also present at the unveiling ceremony.

“World’s largest (certified by Guinness world record) cricket bat (56.1 feet long & weighs 9000 kgs) gifted by @Pernod_Ricard today & unveiled by @azharflicks. On display until November 16 at #TankBund road ( & a major attraction on Sunday-Funday),” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
world's largest bat Guinness World Records Hyderabad T20 World Cup
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp