World’s largest cricket bat on display in Hyderabad. See pics 

By Online Desk

World's largest cricket bat, certified by Guinness World Records, was unveiled in Hyderbad on Saturday by the former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

The bat, gifted by the beverage company Pernod Ricard India Private Limited to the government of Telangana, is 56.1 feet long & weighs 9,000 kgs. The bat has been put on display at the Tank Bund till November 15 as an added attraction for the Sunday-Funday event. Later, it will be kept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal.

Unveiled on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pernod Ricard dedicated the bat to the Indian team.

Made from poplar wood, the bat took almost a month to make it.

World’s largest ( certified by Guinness world record @GWR ) cricket bat (56.1 feet long & weighs 9000 kgs ) gifted by @Pernod_Ricard today & unveiled by @azharflicks



On display until November 16 at #TankBund road ( & a major attraction on Sunday-Funday) @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/U5NTcDHNYE — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 23, 2021

Special secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar, who shared pictures from the event, was also present at the unveiling ceremony.

