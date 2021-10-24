STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashes: MCG could attract a crowd of more than 80,000 during Boxing Day Test

There were restrictions in place at the MCG last year and the crowd for the Boxing Day Test against India was capped at 30,000.

Published: 24th October 2021 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Melbourne Cricket Ground (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground could see a crowd of more than 80,000 people during this summer's Boxing Day Ashes Test between hosts Australia and England as the Victorian government announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions over the coming months.

Melbourne has just come out of a sixth coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the most by any city in the world over the past two years.

"I want to see 80,000 plus people at the Boxing Day Test on day one, that's what I want to see," Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We are determined to deliver that. It won't be easy. I think selling the tickets will be pretty easy. But we are very confident."

There were restrictions in place at the MCG last year and the crowd for the Boxing Day Test against India was capped at 30,000.

As many as 78,113 people checked into the MCG for an AFL match in April but Melbourne has not had a significant crowd at a sporting event since the latest lockdown began in mid-July.

The Victorian government is confident that 90 per cent of its people will be fully vaccinated by November 24, which is a must for organising sporting events attracting massive crowds.

Before the pandemic forced the world into a lockdown, a crowd of 86,174 people watched Australia beat India in the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup in March 2020.

Meanwhile, concerns remained over the Perth Test with Western Australia Cricket chief executive Christina Matthews saying on 6PR radio that Perth Scorchers men's team could play their entire BBL season on the road following the announcement that the WA government would keep the borders to Victoria and New South Wales closed until at least Christmas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashes Australia vs England Boxing Day Test Melbourne Cricket Ground
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp