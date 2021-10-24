STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 World Cup 2021: Indian players take the knee before Pakistan game

Players of the Pakistan team, captained by Babar Azam, too paid a tribute by holding their right hand to their heart.

Published: 24th October 2021 09:31 PM

Indian players take the knee outside the team dugout before the T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan

Indian players take the knee outside the team dugout before the T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: The Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday extended their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement by taking the knee before their T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan here. Before the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked out to bat, the Indian players were seen taking the knee outside the team dugout.

Sportspersons, including cricketers across the world, had been taking the knee to show support to the movement against racism since the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a police personnel in Minneapolis in May last year.

The Indian team was making the gesture for the first time. England and the West Indies teams, along with the match officials, took a knee last summer during their three-match Test series, the first from the sport. Pakistan captain Babar won the toss and elected to bowl first against their arch-rivals in the Group 2 blockbuster clash in the Super 12 stage.

