T20 World Cup: Pakistan in these conditions could beat any team, says Vaughan

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening and Vaughan also said the Virat Kohli-led side will be too strong for the Green Army.

Published: 24th October 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Pakistan can beat any team when they are playing in UAE but backed India to come out with flying colours in the upcoming match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The heavyweight Group 2 contest is the first T20 meeting between these two rivals since the last time this showpiece event was played in 2016 and no teams have won more T20Is in the intervening period than India and Pakistan.

"India should be too strong for Pakistan today. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally. India to win. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted.

ALSO READ: Last dance begins today under Kohli and Shastri

Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Kohli is entering his last tournament in charge in the shortest format and will be tasked with ensuring his players shut out the noise amid the pressure and expectation on Sunday.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.

