Apollo Tyres defeat Wheels India to bag title

CHENNAI: Apollo Tyres defeated Wheels India Ltd. by three runs via VJD method in the final of the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy here on Sunday.

Brief scores (final): Wheels India Ltd 157 in 29.5 ovs (R Gowtham 34, M Manikandan 4/22, K Mathan 3/30) lost to Apollo Tyres 63/2 in 15.1 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 26, C Kubendran 25 n.o.). Note: Rain stopped play and Apollo Tyres won by 3 runs (VJD method).

Yogesh stars in Lusuraj win

Riding on d Yogesh Kumar’s unbeaten 94, Lusuraj Cricket Club hammered B&C Mills Athletic Association by 120 runs in a fifth division ‘C’ Zone match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: V Division ‘C’: Lusuraj Cricket Club 308/7 in 50 ovs (V Vinoth 53, B Gowtham 51 n.o., V Sakthivel 47, D Yogesh Kumar 94 n.o., MB Aswin 3/62) bt B&C Mills Athletic Association 188 in 45 ovs (L Chandrasekar 43, V Vikram Johnson 68, D Yogesh Kumar 3/36, V Vinoth 3/47, S Vetri Velu 4/36), St Mary’s Cricket Club 164 in 46 ovs (S Yugesh 38, R Krishna Sai 34, TS Santhosh Kumar 32, M Subanandhan 3/41, S Gunaseelan 3/40) lost to Egmore Excelsiors 165/5 in 25.2 ovs (N Ganesh 58 n.o.). V Division ‘E’: HSBC Recreation Club 186 in 48.2 ovs (RG Sudharsanan 33, Koonal A Khedar 4/61) bt Eagle Cricket Club 183/9 in 50 ovs (J Hari Prasad 41, K Jagadish 33, S Kamal Raj 3/37), Tangedco Sports and Games Committee 174 in 48.1 ovs (P Shanmugapriyan 65, H Krishanth 3/34, S Anantharaman 3/39, B Ramasethu 3/53) bt Unicorn Cricket Club 158 in 43.1 ovs (V Hari Nandan 43, B Ramasethu 40, V Prabhakaran 3/30, N Shyam Prasad 5/38).

Porco shines

Ela Porco’s 5 for 49 helped Venkatesan CC thrash RKS CC by six wickets in a first division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: RKS CC 160 all out in 49.3 ovs (S Karthick Rajan 44, Syed Imran Ahmed 35, A Ashwin 40, Ela Porco 5/49) lost to Venkatesan CC 164/4 in 30.1 ovs (L Saravanan 42, T Pravin 63 n.o.). II Division: Oz Sports CC 91 all out in 22 ovs (Ramesh Iyyanar 4/29, S Tharanidharan 4/24) lost to All Stars CC 93/8 in 18.1 ovs (S Nagarajan 4/13).

Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping set

Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-set victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open on Sunday.

The top-seeded Italian beat his Argentine opponent 6-2, 6-2 in their first meeting. It was Sinner’s fifth final of the season, and his fifth career title. Sinner became the youngest player to win five titles since Novak Djokovic, at age 19, at Estoril in 2007.

Sinner, who did not drop a set in the tournament, is chasing Hubert Hurkacz for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals. He saved two break points and lost just two first-serve points.