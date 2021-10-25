STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL will fulfill aspiration of cricket fans across the world: BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla also hailed the 'wonderful achievement' of BCCI following the announcement of two new teams.

Published: 25th October 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its pinnacle and the tournament will now cater for the aspiration of fans across the world.

BCCI announced Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be the two new members of the IPL family as it will now be a ten-team affair from the next season. The new franchises will participate in IPL from the 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document.

Rajeev Shukla also hailed the "wonderful achievement" of BCCI following the announcement of two new teams. "It's a big achievement, a big success. I congratulate the people of Uttar Pradesh as the state didn't have any IPL team before. Talking about Ahmedabad it has a very good stadium and getting an IPL team is a welcome move," Shukla told ANI.

"Delighted to know two more teams have added. It is a wonderful achievement as far as BCCI is concerned and all the IPL fans. What an amazing story it has been, in 2008 during the inception of IPL it was difficult to look for a franchise and look at today where have we reached," he pointed out.

"Now the IPL will really work in such a way that it caters for the aspiration and fulfil the aspiration of cricket fans across the world. As far as globalisation of IPL is concerned, it had happened long back but now it is expanding. It has reached its pinnacle and that's something which must be recognised," Shukla added.

The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play seven home and seven away matches.

