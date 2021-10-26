STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T20 World Cup: De Kock misses out as South Africa opt to bowl against West Indies

Published: 26th October 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard (File photo| AP)

By PTI

DIBAI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited West Indies to bat in their second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

In a big upset for South Africa, Quinton de Kock is not be available for the match due to personal reasons, making way for Reeza Hendricks.

For West Indies, Obed McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh is in.

Both South Africa and West Indies started their Super 12 campaign on a losing note.

While South Africa were handed a five-wicket defeat by Australia, West Indies sank to six-wicket loss against England.

Teams: South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard(c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul.

