Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat against England

Published: 27th October 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh captain Mohammad Mahmudullah

Bangladesh captain Mohammad Mahmudullah (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat against England in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh made one change to their previous match playing XI, bringing in left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in place of Taskin Ahmed.

England retained the same team that had trounced defending champions West Indies in their group opener.

The Teams:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills.

