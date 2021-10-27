STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kohli slips one slot to 5th, KL Rahul loses two spots to 8th in ICC T20 batter rankings

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan is three places up to fourth -- his career best ranking -- following his match-winning 79 not out against India and 33 in their second win against New Zealand Tuesday.

Published: 27th October 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

India captain Virat Kohli, centre, congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan won the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai

India captain Virat Kohli, centre, congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan won the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli dropped one place to fifth despite his half-century against Pakistan for a lost cause in the ongoing T20 World Cup while team-mate KL Rahul slipped two slots to eighth in the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Kohli (725 rating points) had hit 57 off 49 balls, while Rahul (684) scored 3 runs in India's total of 151 for 7 which Pakistan chased down with 13 balls to spare for a 10-wicket win in the blockbuster Super 12 match here on Sunday.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan is three places up to fourth -- his career best ranking -- following his match-winning 79 not out against India and 33 in their second win against New Zealand on Tuesday.

South Africa batter Aiden Markram, who struck 40 and 51 not out against Australia and the West Indies respectively, also attained his career-best ranking.

He gained eight slots to reach the third position, only behind Dawid Malan (831) of England and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (820).

Markram's previous best was ninth place last month and he now averages nearly 40 with a strike rate of 147.29 in his career.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz rose nine places to a career-best 12th position after notching up 46 against Scotland, while Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim has moved up 11 places to a career-best 13th position after his 52-ball 62 against Sri Lanka.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus is up to joint-37th position after helping his side into the Super 12s.

The top nine names in the bowlers' list are all slow bowlers with Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan's consistent economical bowling lifting him nine places to a career-best 12th position.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who starred in their memorable 10-wicket win over India with a haul of three for 31, is up 11 places to 12th position, just two off his career best ranking.

Harris Rauf, whose four for 22 against New Zealand helped them register a second consecutive win, has gained 34 slots to reach a career-best 17th position.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan has regained the top spot among all-rounders after a fine start to the T20 World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC mens T20I player rankings T20 rankings Virat Kohli T20 ranking KL Rahul Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam Dawid Malan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp