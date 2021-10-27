STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'We will take a knee' Warner responds to Quinton de Kock sitting out

Warner also said he was not too bothered by his poor scores in the recent matches and is hoping to hit top form soon.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's batsman David Warner bats during a training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's batsman David Warner (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Australia's opening batsman David Warner has said, "we will take a knee" when asked to respond to South Africa's Quinton de Kock's decision to withdraw from a match as he declined to take a knee.

Cricket South Africa sent out a directive to its team that all players must take a knee before the start of their second match against the West Indies.

Quinton de Kock, like Warner, is South Africa's opening batsman and plays a key role in his team's fortunes.

Warner added "I can't go into obviously the South African administration making their team take a knee. So, yeah, from there, it's obviously their decision, each individual's decision to do that."

Warner also said he was not too bothered by his poor scores in the recent matches and is hoping to hit top form soon.

Australia play Sri Lanka in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

