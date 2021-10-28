STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC T20 WC: Jason Holder replaces injured Obed McCoy in West Indies squad

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Published: 28th October 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: All-rounder Jason Holder on Thursday replaced injured pacer Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad after the event technical committee of the T20 World Cup approved the change.

West Indies, who have lost both their matches, are scheduled to play Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday.

"Holder, who has played 199 international matches including 27 T20Is, was named as a replacement after McCoy was ruled out due to a leg injury," an ICC release said.

"Holder was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements," it added.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee that consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup Jason Holder Obed McCoy West Indies squad West Indies
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp