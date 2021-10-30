STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi finds no fault in bringing in Rashid Khan late

Defending a tricky 148, Afghanistan brought in the star leg-spinner only in the 11th over with Pakistan needing 76 runs from 60 balls.

Published: 30th October 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and captain Mohammad Nabi celebrates a dismissal. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has defended his decision to introduce front-line spinner Rashid Khan into the attack after 10 overs in the T20 World Cup loss against Pakistan.

Defending a tricky 148, Afghanistan brought in the star leg-spinner only in the 11th over with Pakistan needing 76 runs from 60 balls.

Afghanistan lost the game by five wickets on Friday night.

"I think it's not too late after 10 overs. He bowled really well, and he restricted them quite well," Nabi said at the post-match media interaction.

"...that's why at the end they have 12 balls for 24 runs. It meant he restricted them quite well," Nabi added.

Rashid, who registered figures of 2/26, dismissed Mohammad Hafeez (10) before taking the crucial scalp of skipper Babar Azam (51) to put Pakistan in a precarious position.

But Asif Ali once again played the finisher's role to perfection, smashing four sixes in an over to power Pakistan to a five-wicket win.

"Pakistan finished the game well at the end. But our boys played really well. We threw early wickets, then we put a decent total on the board.

"We restricted them very tight until the 19th over. In the end, Pakistan won the game. That's a part of cricket."

The match was also marred by crowd trouble with spectators trying to climb the fence of the stadium before the security staff intervened.

"For the Afghan fans, please buy a ticket and come to the stadium. Don't repeat again. This is not good," Nabi said.

For Afghanistan, it was their first defeat of the tournament in Group 2 as they face tougher challenges ahead with matches against India and New Zealand.

"There's a lot of positive things in these games. We take the positive things and we have three more games, inshallah we'll do well, and now our team is in high morale."

The usually calm and composed Nabi looked visibly upset after a scribe asked him a question on their diplomatic relation with Pakistan after the Taliban's takeover.

"I think we can just stick to cricket, leaving out the situation. It will be better. We are here for the World Cup and we have come full of confidence and preparation," Nabi said.

Prodded further on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations after the change of government, Nabi said: "It's not a cricket question", before leaving the arena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan cricket team Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pakistan Vs Afghanistan
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp